ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom is in more hot water and the district attorney wants her to remain behind bars. She was let out after shooting her child in the foot. Now what they found in another child’s blood has her facing new child abuse charges.

Samantha Sanchez’s criminal history dates back to 2013. The district attorney’s office is calling Sanchez a dangerous person after allegedly exposing her young child to meth.

The state filed a motion on September 8 asking the court to keep 28-year-old Samantha Sanchez behind bars while she awaits trial – after being charged with exposing her child to meth.

According to the criminal complaint, the Albuquerque mom took her one-year-old child to the University of New Mexico Hospital on January 6. A doctor told law enforcement the child’s symptoms were consistent with a child being exposed to meth.

The complaint says Sanchez has a total of six New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department cases. But the district attorney’s office couldn’t charge Sanchez right away for the January incident because the evidence was still being collected.

A statement from the Bernalillo County DA’s office states:

“The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office believes that Samantha Sanchez is a danger to not only her child, but the community as a whole. We have filed another preventative detention motion against Ms. Sanchez and will present evidence, thus far in the case, to hopefully secure her detainment before trial.” Lauren Rodriguez



This charge pre-dates Sanchez’s most recent case from May – which claims she accidentally shot toes off her now one-and-a-half-year-old son while she was fighting with her boyfriend. She was released on pretrial services even though it wasn’t the first time law enforcement questioned her parenting.

Sanchez was booked into MDC on Wednesday, September 7 where she will stay until her preventative detention hearing. Sanchez is set to appear in court next week on the charge of shooting her child’s foot. We asked CYFD who has custody of the kids, they would not comment on that.