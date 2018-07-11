DA dismisses 2 child abuse charges against Jessica Kelley

Two child abuse charges have been dropped against Jessica Kelley, one of the suspects in the murder of Victoria Martens.

According to court documents, original evidence showed that Kelley forced the 10-year-old to take meth before she was murdered.

Several of the charges Kelley faced were based on that information, but a blood test later showed no trace of the drug in Victoria’s system.

In light of those results, the state has dropped two child abuse charges and amended three others.

Kelley is still charged with rape and first degree murder, along with several other charges.

Her trial is set for January 2019.

