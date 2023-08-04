ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lincoln and Otero County District Attorney has filed a motion asking for enhancement charges to be added to Dominic De La O’s charges. DA Scot Key notified De La O’s attorney that they will ask the jury to consider adding a brandishing of a firearm enhancement on all applicable counts if De La O is found guilty.

De La O is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated fleeing, and eight other charges in connection to the murder of Alamogordo Police Department officer Anthony Ferguson. Key said the enhancements are warranted based on the fact that De La O was out on conditions of release when the incident happened and that he obtained a federally banned weapon from a convicted felon.