DA asking judge to reconsider Jessica Kelley’s plea agreement

Tuesday afternoon, the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion asking a judge to reconsider his decision to reject Jessica Kelley’s plea deal in the murder of Victoria Martens.

Prosecutors argue the judge did not give the plea deal a fair shake.

Judge Charles Brown rejected the plea agreement Friday that would have sent Kelley to prison for almost 50 years, saying she couldn’t have known a stranger was going to murder Victoria that night.

In this motion filed Tuesday, the DA’s office argues both sides agreed to the deal and agreed that prosecutors had enough evidence to prove Jessica Kelley’s reckless behavior while babysitting Victoria back in August 2016, putting her life at risk.

Prosecutors claim a stranger came into the apartment that night looking for Kelley’s cousin, Fabian Gonzales, to settle a fight over meth.

Gonzales was living in the apartment at the time with his girlfriend, Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mom.

Kelley was staying with them.

Prosecutors say that stranger walked in, went into Victoria’s room, and strangled her. Then, told Kelley on the way out, “clean this up or I’ll get you and your kids.”

In court Friday, Judge Charles Brown said Kelley couldn’t have predicted this would happen.

“She knew or should have known of the substantial and foreseeable risk that this individual posed to Victoria Martens,” said Prosecutor James Grayson.

“That flies in the face of all reason and common sense. You’re asking that Ms. Kelley somehow a… mind reader,” said Judge Brown.

The motion also argues that this plea deal is vital to Kelley testifying against Fabian Gonzales.

They claim both Kelley and Gonzales were gang members heavily involved in meth.

Fabian Gonzales is scheduled to go on trial next month, while Jessica Kelley’s is in January.

