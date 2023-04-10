ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Oscar Valdez, the man who shot up an Albuquerque nightclub before people stepped in and took his gun away, has taken a plea deal. Video shows Valdez firing shots in the air at Leo’s Nightclub in the North Valley after three women got into a fight. A bargoer stepped in and was pistol-whipped. Both he and the gunman were shot in the arm during the fight. Within moments, the DJ wrestled the gun away from the shooter.

The DJ then followed the shooter to the parking lot where the shooter tried to run him over. Then the gunman is then seen pulling a shotgun from his SUV and unloading on the nightclub.

Valdez pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, shooting at a building, and unlawful carrying of a firearm in a bar. As part of the plea deal, he faces 2-5 years in prison.