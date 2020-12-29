Curry County deputies seek suspect in Christmas Eve home invasion

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Curry County deputies are on the lookout for a man who forced his way into a Clovis home on Christmas Eve. A husband and wife told deputies the man knocked on their door on the 1400 block of North Wheaton and asked to use their restroom.

When they told him no, he pulled out a gun and went inside. He reportedly attacked the couple, stole a piggy bank and their care, and left. Their car has since been found. The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, about five-foot-seven inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know anything, call Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 575- 769-2335 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

