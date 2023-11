ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trailer called “Rolling River” used by the Ciudad Conservation District was stolen from a gated site on Rio Grande near Candelaria. The trailer is used to teach the public about caring for the local watershed. It was slated to make an appearance at the Albuquerque Crane Festival this weekend.

A truck belonging to the conservation group “Rio Grande Return” was also taken. Ciudad is asking anyone who spots that truck or trailer to give police a call.