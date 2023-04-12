MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Crownpoint man has pleaded guilty to charges of violence. 28-year-old Derrick Cook pleaded guilty to events that took place on Aug. 27, 2022.

On the day of the incident, authorities say Cook got into an argument outside the Crownpoint Trading convenience store. Later, on the evening of Aug. 27, two individuals confronted Cook at his home. A fight then began and Cook shot both of the individuals. The first individual suffered a serious injury to his abdomen, and the second individual was shot in the arm.

Cook pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to authorities. Under the plea agreement, Cook is facing up to 12 years in prison, followed by up to five years of supervised release.