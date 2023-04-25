ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges after police said he walked on the interstate naked and gave an officer trouble.

This video surfaced on social media over the weekend, showing the man in the middle of the interstate.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer headed to work spotted Nathan Duran on southbound I-25 near the San Mateo exit.

Duran was reportedly yelling about angels, demons, and God, then tried to get into the officer’s vehicle.

Police said the officer hit Duran with a Taser, but Duran was able to get inside and tried to put the truck into drive before getting out and running to a bystander’s vehicle.

Other officers arrived to help detain Duran but said he then bit the first officer in the leg.

Duran is now charged with two counts of battery, including one on an officer, along with auto theft.

On Tuesday, he faced a judge for the first time since his arrest.

“Mr. Duran, based on your lack of criminal history, you will be released in this case on standard conditions of release,” said the judge.

Duran’s criminal history shows just two speeding tickets and an open container citation.