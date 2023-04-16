ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been charged in a murder case. He allegedly killed a man for sending his girlfriend inappropriate pictures.

On Saturday, Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to the Comanche Wells Apartment complex near Comanche and Carlisle. When they arrived on the scene they found a dead man in a vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Isaich Lujan’s girlfriend received an inappropriate picture from the victim. Lujan reportedly found out about the photo and used her phone to text the victim to meet at the apartment.

When the victim arrived, Lujan is accused of shooting him and trying to get rid of the gun. He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.