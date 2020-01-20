Crimestoppers searches for tips in Artesia shooting

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- Crimestoppers of Eddy County are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that took place on Tuesday, January 14. Police report that around 5 p.m. several suspects arrived in the area of 2nd Street and W Chisum Ave in a white crew cab pick-up truck.

Authorities say the suspects approached a male subject who was sitting in his vehicle and spoke to him. After the conversation, police report a Hispanic male with a shaved head and tattoos on his head and neck, fired multiple rounds into the truck, striking the male victim.

The subjects then fled on foot and in the white pick-up truck. Anyone with information pertaining to the suspects responsible for this crime is asked to call Eddy County Crimestoppers at 575-887-1888 or toll-free at 844-786-7227.

Tips can also be submitted online at eddycountycrimestoppers.com