Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of murder suspect

Jamari Wilson (courtesy Crime Stoppers/APD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip on a homicide that resulted in the arrest of a suspect. According to authorities, Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip on August 1, 2020, regarding the homicide of 49-year-old Randy Hilliard.

The tipster provided information that led to the identification of the suspect in the homicide investigation. On August 5, 19-year-old Jamari Wilson was arrested and charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

According to police, Wilson has also been charged in an unrelated armed robbery, injury to a pregnant woman, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon case.

