Crime Stoppers seeks information on Albuquerque hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information they might have on a hit and run incident.

A pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk northbound across the eastbound lanes of Candelaria Road NE on December 8, 2019. While the pedestrian was walking, he was struck by a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on Candelaria.

A driver’s side headlight that appeared to have broken off during the crash was located at the scene. Investigators believe the headlight is from a 2002-2008 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

If you have any information regarding this incident you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com.

Anonymous tips submitted through Crime Stoppers are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.