Crime Stoppers seeks information in armed robbery of convenience store

A suspect involved in an armed robbery of a convenience store is captured on camera. (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in an armed robbery.

Crime Stoppers reports that on February 12, 2020, two unidentified males entered a convenience store at Hanover Blvd. and Coors Blvd. to purchase alcohol. When their purchase was denied, the suspect wearing the brown jacket returned shortly after and grabbed two cases of beer.

As he exited the store he pointed a silver handgun at the clerk. The male then leaves the store in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also anonymously submit a tip at P3tips.com.