Crime Stoppers seeking information in Albuquerque arson case

Crime

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are searching for multiple suspects in connection with an arson investigation. The incident happened on February 24 around 4:48 in the morning at a business on the 9000 block of Central Ave SE.

According to a Crime Stoppers press release, video surveillance shows three to four individuals drive up to the business in a Honda Civic with custom white stripes and paint add-ons. The individuals are seen getting out of the car with multiple Molotov cocktails and throwing the bottles at the door of the business.

The Albuquerque Fire/Arson Investigation Division is currently seeking the individuals seen in the video. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous videos or photos can be submitted online.

