Crime Stoppers seek people suspected of arson at Albuquerque Target

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding the people who set a series of fires at the Uptown Target. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Police say the people in surveillance pictures used flammable fluid to light four fires inside and one outside causing damage. If you know who these individuals are or have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531.

Crime Stoppers also says people who submit information or tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

