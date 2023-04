SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information related to an arson fire that happened on March 29, 2023, in Santa Fe. The fire was at 21 Heartstone Drive.

A Crime Stoppers bulletin says the fire happened while the home was under construction. This is the second time the house was burned down during the same stage of construction. If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP or online.