Crime Stoppers seek information on downtown Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in any information on a recent downtown shooting. On February 27, a couple came into town for dinner and while standing non the corner of 2nd Street and Central, when a woman was shot.

Medical personnel believes the bullet traveled up into the air, losing speed before it struck the woman’s left shoulder. If anyone has any information they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous videos or photos can be submitted at P3tips.com/531.

