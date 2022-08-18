ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for a person who shot a woman a few months ago. The woman was a passenger in a car near Carlisle and Menaul on June 25.
She suffered minor injuries. Witnesses say the suspect was in a gray metallic two-door car. If anyone has information on the car or the case, they are asked to call Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.