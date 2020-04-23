Crime Stoppers seek help in finding home burglars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for three individuals involved in a home burglary last year.

Police say between September 15 and 24, 2019 unknown subjects burglarized a home on the 1800 block of Newton Place Northeast. Police say the victim saw three people leave the home with multiple belongings and found the house in disarray.

Crime Stoppers says if you know who the individuals are or have any information about the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or you can submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.

