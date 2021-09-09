Crime Stoppers searching for shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for a shooting suspect. According to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department, police responded to a shooting in the area near Purple Cone Road and Spring Canyon Drive in southwest Albuquerque on July 19.

APD says the alleged suspect is a Hispanic male in his late 30’s to early ’40s and was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and overalls. They say the suspect was driving a blue early 2000’s model Chevrolet Trailblazer, possibly with a yellow NM license plate.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos and/or videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.