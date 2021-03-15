Crime Stoppers searching for car involved in a deadly hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers looking is looking for a car involved in a deadly hit and run last month. Officials say on February 27, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Leroy Garcia was hit and killed while walking on Rio Bravo near Del Rio.

Courtesy Albuquerque Crime Stoppers

They’re now looking for a 1999 to 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, or Silverado; the color is unknown. They say it will have severe front end and windshield damage. Authorities say anyone with information can contact the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigations Unit at 505-768-7000 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous videos or photos can be submitted at P3tips.com/531.