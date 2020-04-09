Crime Stoppers searches for robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

Crime Stoppers reports that on March 7, 2020, an unknown male walked into the Family Dollar store located at Isleta Blvd. and Mayflower Rd. SW. The male walks out of the store with unpaid merchandise.

As he is leaving, the suspect pulls out a semi-automatic handgun and threatens to shoot a store employee. The suspect drove away in a gray four-door Chevrolet Blazer.

The male suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s and is approximately five-feet four-inches tall and weighs 120-pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and has a small build.

The suspect was wearing an oversized yellow hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com.

Anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers can be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.