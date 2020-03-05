Crime Stoppers searches for male accused of robbing northeast Albuquerque Pizza Hut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a Pizza Hut at gunpoint.

An unknown male suspect is said to have walked into the Pizza Hut on Juan Tabo on January 1, 2020, where he then places an order. Crime Stoppers reports the suspect lifts the front of his hooded sweatshirt and displays a handgun in his front waistband once the cashier opens the register.

The suspect then grabs money from the register and exits the store. He is described as a Hispanic male 30 to 40-years-old, around five-feet six-inches tall and weighs around 180 to 200-pounds with dark-colored facial hair.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the male suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online.