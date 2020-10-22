Crime Stoppers searches for information in fatal pedestrian crash

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The intersection of Candelaria and Jefferson where police say a fatal crash involving a pedestrian occurred. (courtesy Abq Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Albuquerque Police responded to the area of Candelaria and Jefferson around 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2020, in response to the crash.

Crime Stoppers reports the vehicle involved was possibly a blue Ford F-250 with some front end damage to the vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss