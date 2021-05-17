Crime Stoppers searches for Albuquerque duo accused of damaging vehicles

Crime Stoppers is searching for a male and female accused of causing damage to vehicles in an attempt to cut off the exhaust. They were seen getting into the black Nissan Frontier pictured. (courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for a male and female who are accused of damaging two vehicles at a University of New Mexico Hospital parking structure. Crime Stoppers reports that on May 10, 2021, an unknown male and a female who was later identified as 30-year-old Madysen Holmes were at the west side parking structure for UNMH.

Authorities say a witness watched the male get underneath two vehicles causing damage to both as he tried to cut off the exhaust. Crime Stoppers states that the female appears to be the male’s lookout.

The pair was then seen getting into a black Nissan Frontier. Authorities say Holmes has an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor warrants for embezzlement and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP(7867). You can also submit anonymous videos and photos online at p3tips.com/531.