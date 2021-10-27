Crime Stoppers search for robbery suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is on the lookout for two men suspected in at least four armed robberies. Investigators say 29-year-old Deven Nieto and another man have targeted mostly fast-food restaurants over the last month.
They say the two walk in, armed with a handgun and assault rifle, order employees to hit the ground and then take cash from the register. They’ve been seen fleeing with a woman in a black four-door Sedan. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.