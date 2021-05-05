Crime Stoppers search for robbery suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is searching for the brazen thief that violently attacked a restaurant employee and stole from her. Video shows the suspect walking into a fast-food restaurant on Alameda near I-25 on April 9, 2021.

Story continues below

The suspect walks into the back, attacks an employee, and even punches her to steal her purse. Police say the suspect also got away with the employee’s car because the keys were in her purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos or videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES