Crime Stoppers search for robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is searching for a man involved in several robberies. Each time he walks into a business demanding money then the man shows a gun in his waistband. He then leaves in a black Ford pickup with gold trim.

They say a woman was spotted driving the getaway truck. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos and/or videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.