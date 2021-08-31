Crime Stoppers search for man who robbed 3 Albuquerque businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a man who robbed three businesses around Albuquerque. APD says he would pretend to shop and grab items and as employees would confront him, he would raise his shirt to show a firearm.

He leaves the business with cash and merchandise. Officials say he has been seen driving a red Nisan sedan. If you know who this male is or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP. Anonymous photos and/or videos can be submitted at p3tips.com/531.