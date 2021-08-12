Crime Stoppers search for carjacking suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is searching for a man accused of carjacking a mother and her kids. Police say it happened at the Walmart on Academy in mid-July. The man is accused of threatening the woman with a gun as she and her three kids were getting into their car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.