Crime Stoppers offers reward for information leading to Santa Fe carjacking suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have named a suspect in the carjacking and shooting at a Santa Fe Rail Runner Station. Jeremiah “Blue” Quillmann, 24, is accused of attacking a 73-year-old man on April 12 at the 599 station, shooting and critically wounding him before taking off in his black 2020 Chrysler 300. The victim’s vehicle was later located and recovered in Albuquerque.

The Santa Fe Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Quillmann and is now asking the public for any information they may have leading to his arrest. Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Quillmann.

Authorities say Quillmann was last seen in Albuquerque and should be considered armed and dangerous. Quillmann is described as being five feet, four inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Information can be provided by using the Crime Stoppers tip line at 505-955-5050. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Quillmann is urged not to approach him and can contact the Santa Fe Police by calling 911 or 505-428-3710.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.