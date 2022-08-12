SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a murder at a Santa Fe park. It happened early Wednesday morning at Ragle Park near St. Francis and I-25.

That’s where 60-year-old Samuel Cordero was found shot to death. The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. There is a $1,000 reward.