Crime Stoppers of Eddy County searches for information in commercial burglary

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information regarding a commercial burglary that took place on Tuesday. Authorities report that on December 29, 2020, employees at Deans, Inc. reported that someone had entered their yard and stole a trailer with a large spool of wire.

Crime Stoppers of Eddy County offers rewards between $50 to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 575-887-1888, toll-free at 844-786-7227, or online by visiting eddycountycrimestoppers.com.

