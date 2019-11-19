Crime Stoppers looks to identify forgery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information regarding a suspect involved in theft, fraud, and forgery.

Authorities say between October 22 and October 25, an unknown female made multiple fictitious check deposits and cash withdrawals that totaled over $26,000 from another person’s account at Nusenda Credit Union. The suspect was able to obtain a debit card for the victim’s account including the victim’s name, date of birth, and social security number.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect’s identity or other information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be made to P3tips.com.