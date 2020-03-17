Crime Stoppers looks for suspect in Camel Rock Studios burglary

Unidentified suspect accused of breaking into and stealing from Camel Rock Studios on February 27, 2020. (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into the Camel Rock Studios.

Crime Stoppers reports an unidentified male broke into the Camel Rock Studios located at Tesuque Road in Santa Fe on February 27, 2020. The suspect is said to have caused damage estimated to equal $30,000 which includes the theft of a company ATV.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tesuque Tribal Police Department at 505-988-9009 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.

Unidentified male that broke into Camel Rock Studios on February 27, 2020 (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

