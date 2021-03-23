Crime Stoppers looking for suspected ‘doggie door’ burglar

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy Crime Stoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who used a doggie door to burglarize a home last month. On February 15, a suspect broke into a home using the back doggie door. Officials say the burglar stole $72,000 in cash and five gold bars valued at $9,500.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect was dressed in an oversized white hooded sweatshirt, gloves, a mask over his face, and black boots and appears to be wearing glasses. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous videos and/or photos can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531.

