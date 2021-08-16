Crime Stoppers looking for multiple shooting suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating multiple shooting suspects in Albuquerque. Anyone with information on any of these incidents can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 505-834-STOP or submit information online.

According to a press release, on June 9, APD was dispatched to the area of Zuni Road and San Mateo Boulevard to a shooting. The victim of the shooting told police he had yelled at a Black male who was driving a grey Audi TT to get off his phone while driving. The victim then said the Black male shot at him and the victim sustained a gunshot in his arm.

On July 27, officers were dispatched to Juan Tabo Boulevard and Comanche Road NE in regards to a shooting. The victim said he was heading to the gym when he saw a 1990’s model Oldsmobile or Pontiac driving recklessly. The victim said when the car stopped at the light at Juan Tabo and Comanche, the victim told the driver to stop driving recklessly. The alleged reckless driving then pulled a firearm and shot at the victim’s car, hitting it seven times.

On July 29, APD responded to a shooting call to Corriz Drive and Garnet Avenue SW regarding a shooting. When police arrived, they located a victim who had been shot in the leg. According to the victim, he was walking in the area and a silver/gray vehicle swerved into him, attempting to hit him. The victim then said the vehicle then came to a stop, two people stepped out and began shooting at the victim.