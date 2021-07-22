Crime Stoppers looking for man who forced adult, 3 children out of car at Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is trying to track down a man who forced an adult and three children out of a car at a northeast Albuquerque Walmart. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking around in front of the store on Academy and Wyoming on Saturday.
Video shows him approach the car. Police say he pulls a gun and forces the four people out. If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.