Crime Stoppers looking for man who forced adult, 3 children out of car at Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He has been a star running back, has had run-ins with the law, and even experienced homelessness. Twenty-eight-year-old Ronnie Daniels has survived and now he's ready to thrive. A chance meeting at a gas station has led to Daniels getting back in the game of football. This time it's professional football.

Daniels is the latest roster addition to the Duke City Gladiators of the Indoor Football League. "It's unreal, it's unbelievable," said Daniels. "I just want to make the most out of the opportunity. I feel like this organization and community is like a family. You know how hard I work, my work ethic. I just want to give it everything I got." Daniels was homeless and hanging out at a gas station when Gladiator's owner Gina Prieskorn Thomas pulled in to fill up. The two locked eyes and a conversation started because Prieskorn Thomas had a Texas Tech bumper sticker on her car.