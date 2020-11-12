Crime Stoppers looking for man involved in machete attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who attacked a gas station customer with a machete. It happened Tuesday morning at the Isleta One Stop gas station on the Pueblo. The victim was not hurt. According to police, the suspect is a white male, around 6-feet tall with dirty blonde hair. He was seen in a white Ford Taurus with the back window taped with plastic. Anyone with information is asked to call Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at call Crime Stoppers 505-843-STOP. You can also submit anonymous tips a P3tips.com.

