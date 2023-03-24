SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police need the public’s help in finding a man wanted for murder. Investigators believe 29-year-old Mark Delgado Jr. shot and killed James Towle on December 30 near Rufina and Silver.

Police did not mention a motive but, according to an arrest warrant, witnesses heard two men arguing before the shots rang out. They believe Delgado may be driving a silver or gray 2002 Mercury Sable station wagon. Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward that leads to his arrest.