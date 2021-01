ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for two individuals who broke into the Albuquerque Institute for Mathematics and Science building at the University of New Mexico on Dec. 30, 2020. Crime Stoppers says the two took several thousand dollars’ worth of laptops.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531. Crime Stoppers says you could be eligible for a cash reward.

