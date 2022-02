ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing several thousand dollars of merchandise. On August 22, a man and woman walked into Sunglass Hut and stole sunglasses before exiting the business.

According to Crime Stoppers, the duo got into a light blue Toyota Corolla. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can also be made at https://www.p3tips.com/