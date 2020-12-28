Crime Stoppers asks public for information in 2019 deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on a deadly shooting. Crime Stoppers reports that on July 22, 2019, the Albuquerque Police Department responded to Wilson Park in the southeast region of the city in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived to discover 45-year-old James Tilla with a gunshot wound who had died due to his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531.

