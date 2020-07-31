Crime Stoppers asks public for help identifying suspects in Artesia auto burglaries

Police are searching for suspects in a string of auto burglaries in Artesia. (images courtesy Crime Stoppers of Eddy County)

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- Crime Stoppers of Eddy County is asking for the public’s help solving a string of auto burglaries that have taken place since June 30, 2020. Police report that during the overnight and early morning hours, several suspects have been burglarizing vehicles in the Canyonstone Apartment complex and surrounding areas in Artesia.

Several firearms and other valuables have been taken. Police say the suspects appear to be a group of males and females that are using a small gray car.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects responsible for these crimes are asked to submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Eddy County online, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or by calling 575-887-1888 or toll-free at 844-786-7227.