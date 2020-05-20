Crime Stoppers asks for tips in Family Dollar robbery

A male suspect identified by authorities as having robbed an Albuquerque Family Dollar on April 15, 2020. (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a robbery at a Family Dollar that took place in April.

Police report that on April 15, 2020, a male entered the Family Dollar store located at 1625 Rio Bravo Blvd. SW. The man was seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, light-colored shoes, a black hat, black sunglasses, a gold necklace, and had exited a red, four-door sedan.

The subject loaded a light-colored laundry basket with several items and went to exit the store without paying for the items. When a store clerk approached the individual to confront him about not paying, the male subject took a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at the store clerk.

The man then left the store, got into the red sedan, and left southbound Isleta. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com.