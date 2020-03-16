Crime Stoppers asks for information on December homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information they may have regarding a homicide that took place in December.

David Ferrel (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

David Ferrel was shot on December 3, 2019, in the area of the Rising Phoenix Apartments in southeast Albuquerque. David was shot at least one time and died from his injuries on December 8, 2049.

Crime Stoppers reports that three males were seen running from the area after the shooting and were described as being Hispanics in their late teens to early 20s. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at the nonemergency line at 505-242-2677.

You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867.