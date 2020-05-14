Crime Stoppers asks for help identifying robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect in a robbery.

On May 7, 2020, an unknown male concealed merchandise and left a Walmart store without paying for the items. A loss prevention officer approached the individual but the suspect pepper-sprayed the officer and an associate.

The suspect was seen getting into a red Hyundai Sonata that was driven by an African American male with a female passenger. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com.