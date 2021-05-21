Crime Stoppers asking for tips on fires at Westgate Community Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are still looking for the culprits behind a series of fires at a brand new community center in southwest Albuquerque. The newly built Westgate Community Center on DeVargas Road had not even opened its doors to the public when someone broke in on May 9 and set multiple fires.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports that over $40,000 in damage was caused and the suspects also caused damage to several areas of the Community Center that were under construction. Anyone with information on the individual or individuals involved in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP(7867). Anonymous video and photos can also be submitted online at P3tips.com/531.

