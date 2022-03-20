ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are saying the people involved in a fatal single-car crash Sunday morning may have been also involved in three incidents leading up to the crash. The black Nissan Altima that rolled over at University Blvd. and I-40 has been linked to a party on Lead Ave., a hit and run crash also on Lead, and possibly the alleged beating of a homeless man outside of a northeast Denny’s.

According to an APD press release, officers responded around 2:09 a.m. to the area of Lead Ave. SE between Maple and Ash streets to calls of a large party. Neighbors told police the party included drinking, arguing, fighting, and people carrying guns. Officials say when police arrived at the party, a black sedan fled the area. The license plate matched the Altima involved in the crash.

Around 2:14 a.m., police say the same Altima was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the area of Lead Ave. and Pine St. SE. The Altima crashed into another vehicle and fled.

The release states APD received a call about a group of teens who were allegedly beating a homeless man with a pole at the Denny’s at 2400 San Mateo Blvd. NE, north of I-40. They say a witness said two teenage boys assaulted the homeless man and about nine teens fled the area in a black, 4-door sedan around 2:44 a.m.

Police would then respond to a single-vehicle rollover crash on University under I-40 around 2:51 a.m. Two of the passengers died on the scene, two males are currently intubated, and three more remain in critical condition. Two other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Police say the people in the crash ranged in age from 16 to 20.